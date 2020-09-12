Also available on the nbc app

Julianne Hough will always have a special place in her heart for "Dancing with the Stars." The ballroom alum tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans how happy she is to see brother Derek Hough return to the reality competition as a judge years after it helped launch their careers when they were both pros in earlier seasons. Considering her own time on the judging panel, did she offer Derek any advice as he prepares to take his seat? Julianne also shares why she's so happy to be part of LeBron James' new Disney+ docuseries "Becoming," premiering Sept. 18. And, Julianne explains how she's experiencing 2020 as a year of reflection.

