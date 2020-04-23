Also available on the nbc app

Julianne Hough is speaking out about what it’s been like quarantining away from her husband Brooks Laich. She spoke to OprahMag.com and revealed that while she doesn’t feel lonely, she definitely feels alone. The professional dancer explained, “This is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference.” Adding, “My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work…and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

