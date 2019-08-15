Julianne Hough Professes 'Love Is Love' After Coming Out: 'You Don't Have To Label' Anything

Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough isn't putting a label on her sexuality. After coming out as "not straight" in an interview with Women's Health, the "America's Got Talent" star opened up Access Hollywood about going public with her sexuality. "I was really honest just about the fact that love is love … That's just my message that I want to share with the world," she said on the red carpet for "AGT's" Aug. 13 live show. Access also spoke with Jules' co-stars, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell.

Appearing: