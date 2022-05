Also available on the nbc app

Julianne Hough is embracing a new era in her life! The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo inside her New York City home, dishing on her new chapter in life. The update comes after Julianne and her former husband Brooks Laich finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after separating.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution