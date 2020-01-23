Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough is known for her commitment to health and wellness – but this is taking it to a whole new level! The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and Kinrgy dance founder got a surprising treatment by somatic energy practitioner Dr. John Amaral while in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Summit. "The Bitch Bible" podcast host Jackie Schimmel Haas posted an Instagram video of the wild demonstration, in which Julianne let out a yell and moved her body as Dr. Amaral's hands hovered over her.

