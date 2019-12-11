Also available on the NBC app

Derek and Julianne Hough just love Oprah Winfrey! The famous siblings stopped by Access Daily to chat with host Scott Evans about their NBC Christmas special, "Holidays with the Houghs." Julianne also opened up about bringing her dance method KINRGY on tour with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, revealing that she is totally freaking out over going on the road with the media icon. "Holidays with the Houghs" airs Dec. 16 at 10/9c on NBC.

