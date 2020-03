Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough wants every hopeful mother to embrace their own path to pregnancy. The "America's Got Talent" judge told Access how being candid about her fertility journey is "nothing to be ashamed of" and part of an ultimate "mission" to spread positivity to anyone else sharing a similar experience. Plus, the 31-year-old reflects on her milestone hike to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Appearing: