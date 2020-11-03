Also available on the nbc app

It's officially over for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich. The dancer filed for divorce from her husband of three years in Los Angeles on Monday, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets. Julianne's decision to end her and Brooks' marriage comes five months after the former couple announced they were separating. In May, the pair issued a joint statement explaining that the choice to take a break didn't come easily but they ultimately knew it was the right move and wanted to remain on good terms.

