Are Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich getting back together? The estranged couple, who announced their separation in May 2020, hinted at a reconciliation as they appeared to take a lake trip with dog Koda. The actress and dancer captured adorable snaps from the car as the playful Siberian Husky showed his mom lots of affection. "This sweet boy loves his momma," she posted. PEOPLE magazine previously reported that the pair has been spending time together again and working on their marriage.

