Also available on the NBC app

It's officially over for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and her hockey pro husband broke the news that they are ending their marriage after nearly three years. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they told People in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Appearing: