Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Mourn Tragic Death Of Their 2 Beloved Dogs: 'Now You Are Free'

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are sharing their sorrow over a devastating loss. The couple revealed on Instagram that two of their dogs, Lexi and Harley, both passed away on Sept. 28. Though the "America's Got Talent" judge and her former NHL pro husband kept the circumstances of the tragedy private, they each reflected at length about their enduring affection for the pups and how grateful they are to have enjoyed the years they had together. Julianne's brother, Derek, also expressed his condolences and noted the "many beautiful memories" the Cavalier King Charles spaniels brought their family.

