Also available on the NBC app

Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich are practicing social distancing — just not with each other. PEOPLE magazine reports that the couple has not been living under the same roof during the global COVID-19 pandemic. A source said, "They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this though — they like to do their own thing." The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2017 and have been married for nearly three years. The pair had been plagued with split rumors for months after hitting a rough patch last year.

Appearing: