Julianne Hough 'Blacked Out' Performing First Song In Nearly A Decade On 'America's Got Talent'

Julianne Hough is back with new music! The "America's Got Talent" judge gushed about hitting the stage during the Season 14 finale to debut "Transform" — her first song in nearly 10 years. "It was so exciting," she told Access Hollywood. "I think I blacked out a little bit because I was just having so much fun and really just reconnected back to the purpose of why I wanted to perform and be an artist in the first place. It was amazing."

