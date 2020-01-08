Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich Spark Split Rumors As He Teases 'New Chapter' In 2020

Also available on the NBC app

Are Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich headed for divorce? Fans have been speculating about the couple's possible split after the former "America's Got Talent" judge was spotted without her wedding band on multiple occasions. The retired NHL player continued to fuel breakup rumors when he shared a cryptic Instagram post about his "new chapter" for 2020. Brooks wrote, "I feel a new stage of life calling me and though I don't know exactly know what it is yet, it feels right and exciting!"

