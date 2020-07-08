Also available on the nbc app

Julianne Hough opens up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about becoming activated and feeling responsible to do meaningful actions for racial equality in the current political climate. Plus, she reveals how she and Derek organized their fan-favorite routines for the recent Disney Sing-A-Long specials. And, she talks about how Oprah reached out to her to include her KINRGY classes for her wellness tour. Julianne also opened up about having her KINRGY classes on the free digital fitness app, FitOn.

Appearing: