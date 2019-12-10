Julianne And Derek Hough Tease Which 'DWTS' Stars Will Join Them On 'Holidays With The Houghs'

Also available on the NBC app

Derek and Julianne Hough are ringing in the holiday season on NBC! The siblings talked to Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles about their new wintertime special, "Holidays with the Houghs," and revealed which members of their "Dancing with the Stars" family will definitely be making an appearance. Plus, Julianne and Derek spilled details on their Hough holiday traditions, including the one present they always open on Christmas Eve! "Holidays with the Houghs" airs Dec. 16 at 10/9c on NBC.

