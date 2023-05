"Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life" author Julianna Margulies admits that it's a lot harder to embarrass her son as he gets older, but the one thing he can't stand is when people act like a "Karen." Her 13-year-old son had to teach her what that term meant and stated, "you better never be a Karen." Tune in for more with Julianna Margulies.

