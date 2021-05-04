Also available on the nbc app

Julia Stiles is looking back on some of her classic roles in hit films like “Save The Last Dance” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” She shares memories about her late former co-star Heath Ledger and recalls what an amazing actor and person he was with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. “(He was) such an amazing talent and so alive. He lived life to the fullest and every moment he was very present. I see now, I didn’t realize it at the time, he was such a gracious actor. The scene where I’m reading the poem and I start to cry, I did not expect to cry. And we did it in like one or two takes but when we were done, and they were gonna turn the camera around and get his coverage… He didn’t try and compete he said, ‘this is your scene, and I’m just handing it over to you.’ He wasn’t gonna start crying in the scene, he wasn’t gonna try and one up me,” she said The 40-year-old actress also discusses her recent series, “Riviera” and how fun it was to film on location in France. “Riviera” Season 2 starts airing on Ovation TV on May 8th at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET.

Appearing: