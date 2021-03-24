Also available on the nbc app

Julia Roberts is an acting legend but if she never got her big break in Hollywood she may have become a teacher. In “The Vault” by Access Hollywood podcast we unearthed some interviews with the “Pretty Woman” actress who told us in 1997 what kind of teacher she would be, “I’d be a schoolteacher. Everybody would call me Ms. Roberts. Miss Roberts, can I go to the bathroom? No, sit down. I would long to be like everybody’s favorite teacher, you know, like the one that the kids thought was cool even though you were a grown up but they still thought that you understood them.” Listen to “The Vault” by Access Hollywood on Apple podcast, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

