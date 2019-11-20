Julia Roberts Was Once Suggested To Play Harriet Tubman By A Hollywood Studio Executive

Also available on the NBC app

Gregory Allen Howard is spilling crazy secrets from behind the scenes! The "Harriet" screenwriter opened up in a Q&A for Focus Features about his 25-year journey to making the biopic. He revealed that in 1994 a Hollywood executive once had the farfetched idea to have Julia Roberts play the titular role of Harriet Tubman. Furthermore, after he was reminded that Tubman was a black woman, the then-studio president replied, "It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference."

