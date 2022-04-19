Main Content

Julia Roberts & Sean Penn Reflect On Decades-Long Friendship: 'She's Seen Me Laughing And' Crying

CLIP04/18/22

Julia Roberts' friendship with Sean Penn stretches back decades! "It goes all the way back … We've been friends, I would say, 30 years. He's sat at my kitchen table plenty," the "Gaslit" actress told Access Hollywood of her co-star at the premiere of their new series. Sean added, "She's seen me laughing and [crying] and everything." Julia also dished on her "joyous experience" working with George Clooney on the upcoming romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." "Gaslit" premieres April 24 on Starz.

