Also available on the nbc app

Julia Roberts is a Dr. Fauci super-fan! The iconic actress interviewed the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as part of One's #PassTheMic campaign which features "experts on the frontline of the fight against #COVID19," according to their Instagram page. As Dr. Fauci joined the chat, Julia was clearly star-struck, saying, "this is a thrill for me because there are very few experts of anything in the world and you truly have emerged as a personal hero for me."

Appearing: