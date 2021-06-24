Main Content

Julia Roberts’ Husband Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Grown Up In Rare Video

CLIP06/24/21
Julia Roberts’ husband Danny Moder shared a rare video of their youngest son Henry in honor of his birthday last week. In the slow motion video, Henry skateboards and performs a trick. “Turning 14…. Turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry,” the caption rads. The “Pretty Woman” actress and the cinematographer share three children together, 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry.

Tags: Access, Julia Roberts, Danny Moder, parenting, knotting hill, Pretty Woman, actors, families
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
