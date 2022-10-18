Main Content

Julia Roberts & George Clooney Bring The Fashion & Fun At 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere

CLIP10/18/22

George Clooney and Julia Roberts looked like they were in paradise on the pink carpet at the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere. The longtime friends and co-stars were all smiles on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of their new rom com "Ticket to Paradise." Julia looked pretty in pink as she rocked a hot pink plunging neckline dress with puffed sleeves and a ruffled skirt, and George looked handsome as ever as he wore a fitted silver suit with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise, movie, romantic comedy, fashion, friends, actor, actress, celebrity, lifestyle, news
