George Clooney and Julia Roberts looked like they were in paradise on the pink carpet at the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere. The longtime friends and co-stars were all smiles on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of their new rom com "Ticket to Paradise." Julia looked pretty in pink as she rocked a hot pink plunging neckline dress with puffed sleeves and a ruffled skirt, and George looked handsome as ever as he wore a fitted silver suit with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight