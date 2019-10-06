Access
Julia Roberts Channels Her Inner 'Pretty Woman' With Chic Polka-Dot Ensemble

10/06/19
Julia Roberts is feeling a bit nostalgic! Nearly three decades after the actress became a household name for her career defining role in "Pretty Woman," the A-lister seemingly gave a nod to the 1990 hit flick by donning an adorable black-an-white polka dot jumpsuit to the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. The charming outfit was very similar to the famous polka-dot ensemble her character Vivian wore when she went to a polo match in the movie. PHOTOS: Julia Roberts, Mandy Moore And More Stars Turn Heads At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman, style, beauty, movies, 1990 movies, julia roberts pretty woman, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
