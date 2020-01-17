Also available on the nbc app

Date night! Julia Roberts flashed that famous grin alongside husband Danny Moder in a rare public photo. The couple stepped out for the 2020 Core Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, looking smitten while linking arms and holding hands for the cute snap. Julia and Danny were there to support pal Sean Penn's relief organization, which he launched in 2010 in response to the Haiti earthquake. The event welcomed other A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Patricia Arquette and Naomi Campbell.

