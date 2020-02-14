Julia Louis-Dreyfus Playfully Roasts Will Ferrell's Movie Husband Skills

Also available on the NBC app

In his new movie "Downhill," Will Ferrell plays a husband who runs away from an avalanche, leaving his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and sons behind. While chatting with Access Hollywood about the dramedy, Julia teasingly took issue with Will being called the "perfect" onscreen husband. Will also talked about the ease of their onscreen collaboration, saying, “It was very easy to sit down and talk about the script and talk about the ideas and the tone. I think, for the most part, [we] really share the same sense of humor. I think for the most part, [we] shared the same sense of humor.” "Downhill" hits theaters Feb. 14.

Appearing: