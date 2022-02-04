Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Julia Garner Calls Meeting The Real Anna Delvey 'Crazy': 'It Was An Out Of Body Experience For Sure'

CLIP02/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Julia Garner who stars in the Netflix series, "Inventing Anna" which is based on the real-life story of Anna Delvey, got a chance to meet the woman she was portraying while she is serving her prison sentence. She explained to Access Hollywood what that experience was like, "It got really meta, it was crazy, I don’t even…it was an out of body experience for sure." "Inventing Anna" is out on Netflix on February 11.

Appearing:
Tags: anna delvey, Netflix, Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
S0 E08 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.