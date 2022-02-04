Also available on the nbc app

Julia Garner who stars in the Netflix series, "Inventing Anna" which is based on the real-life story of Anna Delvey, got a chance to meet the woman she was portraying while she is serving her prison sentence. She explained to Access Hollywood what that experience was like, "It got really meta, it was crazy, I don’t even…it was an out of body experience for sure." "Inventing Anna" is out on Netflix on February 11.

S0 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

