Kanye West's ex, Julia Fox, is opening up about why she dated the Grammy winner after his marriage with Kim Kardashian ended. The "Uncut Gems" actress and the Yeezy designer were first linked in Jan. 2022, and now the 32-year-old is claiming that she dated him to help "The Kardashians" star while responding to a fan's comment on her TiktTok on Monday. "I was like oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him," she said of their month long relationship.

