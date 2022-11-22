Main Content

Julia Fox Claims She Only Dated Kanye West To Help Him Get Over Kim Kardashian

CLIP11/22/22

Kanye West's ex, Julia Fox, is opening up about why she dated the Grammy winner after his marriage with Kim Kardashian ended. The "Uncut Gems" actress and the Yeezy designer were first linked in Jan. 2022, and now the 32-year-old is claiming that she dated him to help "The Kardashians" star while responding to a fan's comment on her TiktTok on Monday. "I was like oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him," she said of their month long relationship.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: julia fox, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.