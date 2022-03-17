Main Content

Julia Fox Claims Kanye West's Instagram Outbursts Toward Kim & Pete Are 'Creative Expression'

Kanye's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox doesn't think he poses a threat to anyone. TMZ recently caught up with the "Uncut Gems" star and asked her about the Yeezy founder's string of Instagram outbursts against Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new beau, which started while Julia and Ye were still dating. "Kanye's harmless...I just think that's his artistic creative expression. I know it's aggressive, but I think that if it really came down to it, Kanye wouldn't hurt a fly," she claimed.

