Also available on the nbc app

Julia Butters is prepared for her first night at the Academy Awards! The adorable 10-year-old gushed about her 2020 Oscars debut while chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on the red carpet. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress dished about co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, revealing, "He's a normal person, but just amazing and so sweet." Julia also gushed about her Christian Siriano gown and admitted why she's not on social media. Plus, find out the special gift from Quentin Tarantino that she brought to the ceremony!

Appearing: