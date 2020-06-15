Also available on the NBC app

Judi Dench is all about having some family fun! The star did a super fun TikTok dance with her grandson Sam Williams and he shared the video online. The caption reads, “When Bojo lets you film a family TikTok.” Fans were loving the video and reacted in the comments. This isn’t the first time the actress has done a viral TikTok dance. She previously made headlines for doing the “Juice, Sauce, Little bit of dressing” challenge back in April.

