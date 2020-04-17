Also available on the nbc app

Dame Judi Dench isn't just any grandma — she's a cool grandma! The 85-year-old Oscar winner showed off her smooth moves when she took on the TikTok dance challenge "Juice, Sauce, Little Bit of Dressing" with her grandson, Sam Williams. Even though the pair had to be physically apart due to ongoing social distancing guidelines, they still found a way to stay connected through good ol' FaceTime. The 22-year-old Ed Sheeran lookalike happily queued up the music on speakers, so he and his famous gram could bust a groove together!

