"Judas and the Black Messiah" has six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. The film delves into FBI informant William O'Neal's role in the 1969 killing of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. How much of the movie is fact, and how much is fiction? Variety film and media reporter Angelique Jackson helps Access Hollywood break it down.

