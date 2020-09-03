Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Look So Grown Up Playing With Mom & Dad In Sweet Anniversary Video
CLIP 04/29/21
Main Content
Juan Pablo is not here for Clare Crawley's new "Bachelorette" promo. The teaser featured her infamous breakup with Juan from the 2014 finale of "The Bachelor" – and Juan is not a fan. "Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” the former soccer player tweeted." "Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE.”