Juan Pablo is not here for Clare Crawley's new "Bachelorette" promo. The teaser featured her infamous breakup with Juan from the 2014 finale of "The Bachelor" – and Juan is not a fan. "Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” the former soccer player tweeted." "Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE.”

