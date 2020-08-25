Also available on the nbc app

Count one more for the next generation of Duggars! The famous family expanded in size this month when “Counting On” star Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl. "To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5" long!"

