Main Content

Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Austin Forsyth: 'We Have Been Dreaming Of This Day'

CLIP08/24/20

Count one more for the next generation of Duggars! The famous family expanded in size this month when “Counting On” star Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl. "To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5" long!"

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.