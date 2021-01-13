Joy-Anna Duggar is opening up about her experience contracting COVID-19 while pregnant. The "Counting On" star recently revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, both previously got the virus. When a fan asked on an Instagram Stories Q&A, "Have you and your family had COVID?,” Joy-Anna replied, per The Daily Mail, "Yes, Austin and I both tested positive for COVID last year. I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever and lost our taste and smell. Thankfully, we recovered quickly!"

