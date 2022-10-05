Main Content

Joy-Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth: 'We're Ready To Expand'

CLIP10/05/22

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third kiddo! The "Counting On" alum shared the exciting baby news on her YouTube page, revealing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of how she and husband Austin Forsyth found out they were expecting. The couple also took to Instagram to reveal the happy update, alongside photos with their two older children, 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Evelyn.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: joy-anna duggar, austin forsyth, pregnant, baby children, family, Love, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.