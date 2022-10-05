Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third kiddo! The "Counting On" alum shared the exciting baby news on her YouTube page, revealing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of how she and husband Austin Forsyth found out they were expecting. The couple also took to Instagram to reveal the happy update, alongside photos with their two older children, 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Evelyn.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight