Joshua Jackson is so excited about fatherhood! The actor revealed sweet details about wife Jodie Turner-Smith's pregnancy (including her due date) while chatting with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover in Los Angeles at the junket for Hulu's new show, "Little Fires Everywhere." He gushed, "This is literally the most joyous moment of my life." The "Dawson's Creek" alum also shared the romantic story of how he and Jodie first met at a charity event! "Little Fires Everywhere" premieres March 18 on Hulu.

