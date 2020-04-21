Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's daughter is here! PEOPLE magazine has confirmed that the "Queen & Slim" actress gave birth to the couple's first child. Reps for the pair told the outlet, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy." The announcement comes several weeks after Jodie celebrated her journey to motherhood with a nude photo shoot. "I will never forget how this felt and now won't soon forget how it looked," she wrote on Instagram. The new parents quietly tied the knot in fall 2019 after sparking romance rumors about a year earlier.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight