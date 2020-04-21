Main Content

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Girl

CLIP04/21/20

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's daughter is here! PEOPLE magazine has confirmed that the "Queen & Slim" actress gave birth to the couple's first child. Reps for the pair told the outlet, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy." The announcement comes several weeks after Jodie celebrated her journey to motherhood with a nude photo shoot. "I will never forget how this felt and now won't soon forget how it looked," she wrote on Instagram. The new parents quietly tied the knot in fall 2019 after sparking romance rumors about a year earlier.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.