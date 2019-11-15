Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Spark Marriage Rumors While Making Red Carpet Debut

Also available on the NBC app

Can you feel the love tonight? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith sparked marriage rumors as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie "Queen & Slim." The pair dressed up in stunning Gucci outfits for the event, but they made an even bigger statement with their accessories! The actress was spotted with a marquise diamond on her left ring finger, while her beau wore a three-band gold ring on his.

