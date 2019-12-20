Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married! The couple has secretly tied the knot, according to multiple reports. Their happy news comes just weeks after they first sparked marriage rumors while making their red carpet debut at the "Queen & Slim" premiere in Los Angeles, where fans couldn't help but notice the lovebirds each wearing a ring on *that* finger. Back in August, the pair was also spotted at a Beverly Hills courthouse, reportedly obtaining their marriage license. Access Hollywood has reached out to Joshua and Jodie's reps for comment.

