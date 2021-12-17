Also available on the nbc app

Joshua Jackson is all in as a working dad. The "Dr. Death" actor tells Access Hollywood that he almost missed his Critics Choice nomination news because he was busy taking care of his toddler daughter and thinking about diapers, not awards! The Liquid Media Group founder and chairman also explains the vision behind his company and what he hopes to achieve. And, Joshua looks back at the legacy of "Dawson's Creek" and confirms wife Jodie Turner-Smith is Team Pacey.

