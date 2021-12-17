Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Joshua Jackson Almost Missed His Critics Choice Nomination News Because He Was On Diaper Duty

CLIP12/17/21
Also available on the nbc app

Joshua Jackson is all in as a working dad. The "Dr. Death" actor tells Access Hollywood that he almost missed his Critics Choice nomination news because he was busy taking care of his toddler daughter and thinking about diapers, not awards! The Liquid Media Group founder and chairman also explains the vision behind his company and what he hopes to achieve. And, Joshua looks back at the legacy of "Dawson's Creek" and confirms wife Jodie Turner-Smith is Team Pacey.

Appearing:
Tags: Joshua Jackson, joshua jackson wife, joshua jackson daughter, joshua jackson jodie turner-smith, Jodie Turner-Smith
S0 E011 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.