Josh Peck Speaks Out About Drake Bell Rift And Where They Stand After 2017 Wedding Drama

CLIP03/17/22

Josh Peck is sharing his side of the story regarding his rift with Drake Bell. On Wednesday's episode of the podcast "BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards," the "How I Met Your Father" actor rehashed the 2017 wedding drama between him and his former co-star and recalled their encounter at that year's MTV VMA Awards. Drake later suggested that their awards show run-in went down differently in a cryptic Instagram Stories post.

Tags: Josh Peck, drake bell, BFFs, celebrity, entertainment
