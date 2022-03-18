Princess Diana's Iconic Black Sheep Polo Sweater Going Up For Auction
CLIP 06/26/23
Main Content
Josh Peck is sharing his side of the story regarding his rift with Drake Bell. On Wednesday's episode of the podcast "BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards," the "How I Met Your Father" actor rehashed the 2017 wedding drama between him and his former co-star and recalled their encounter at that year's MTV VMA Awards. Drake later suggested that their awards show run-in went down differently in a cryptic Instagram Stories post.