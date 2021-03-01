Also available on the nbc app

After Josh O'Connor won big at the 2021 Golden Globes for his portrayal of Prince Charles on "The Crown," the actor shared his excitement with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Josh also admitted that he got emotional when his co-star Emma Corrin took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series. Plus, Josh reacted to Prince Harry admitting during his interview on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that he has seen the hit Netflix show. “The idea that someone like Harry is watching it is kind of madness to me. I heard the other day that David Beckham watched it and to me that’s mind blowing,” Josh said.

