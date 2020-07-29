Also available on the NBC app

Josh Lucas is no stranger to rejection! The actor sat down with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans via video chat ahead of his upcoming movie “The Secret: Dare To Dream,” and revealed that he had a few tough blows early on in his career. Not only did Josh unsuccessfully audition for “Sex And The City” seven times as a young actor, he also once tried out for the iconic show “Dawson’s Creek” to no avail. Fortunately, the actor has learned how to be positive—just like his character in his new movie. “The Secret: Dare to Dream” will be available On Demand on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies on July 31st.

Appearing: