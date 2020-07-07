Amanda Kloots Shares Home Videos Of Nick Cordero As Loving Husband & Dad
Josh Holloway currently stars in the hit TV series "Yellowstone" with Kevin Costner, but his Hollywood happy ending didn’t start there. It was "Lost" that gave him his big break – though it almost didn't happen! "I was giving up on acting again; this would be the third time I quit," he recalled to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, adding that he was nearly all-in on a career switch to real estate. "I got my real estate license four days before I booked 'Lost.' It came in the mail, and I promptly filed that." "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.