Josh Holloway currently stars in the hit TV series "Yellowstone" with Kevin Costner, but his Hollywood happy ending didn’t start there. It was "Lost" that gave him his big break – though it almost didn't happen! "I was giving up on acting again; this would be the third time I quit," he recalled to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, adding that he was nearly all-in on a career switch to real estate. "I got my real estate license four days before I booked 'Lost.' It came in the mail, and I promptly filed that." "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

