Also available on the nbc app

Josh Hartnett rose to fame back in the late '90s and early 2000s with films like "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down" and "The Faculty." But in recent years, he's starred in just a handful of projects which he carefully chose, as he wanted to venture into other areas of the arts – and, of course, raise his two kids with longtime partner Tamsin Egerton. Now, Josh is back with a new movie, "Most Wanted," from director Daniel Roby. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles chatted with Josh about his physical transformation for the movie and getting insight from the real-life person he portrayed, as well as his fun role in Quibi's "Die Hart." "Most Wanted" debuts on Video on Demand in the United States on July 24.

Appearing: