Josh Groban Invites Jennifer Garner To Perform At His Radio City Music Hall Residency (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Groban is in a New York state of mind! The Grammy nominee chatted with Access Hollywood about his new residency at Radio City Music Hall, which kicks off on Valentine's Day in 2020. "It's a great date night, or come single and meet your other," Josh teased. "That's happened! People have gotten married from meeting at my shows!" He promised lots of surprise guests and exclusively dished that he'd love to invite Jennifer Garner to hit the stage with him following her duet on Andrea Bocelli's album, "Si." Josh also revealed why he's honored his song "River" is helping to break the stigma surrounding depression and anxiety.

